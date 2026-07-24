Benin

66th anniversary of Benin’s independence: The official logo and its usage guide unveiled

In the context of the preparations for the 66th anniversary of its accession to independence, set for August 1, 2026, Benin has made public the official logo intended to accompany the celebrations throughout the national territory.

Edouard Djogbénou
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POLITICS
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Un peloton de la Garde nationale lors d'un défilé militaire
Un peloton de la Garde nationale lors d'un défilé militaire. @Présidence du Bénin
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SUMMARY

Designed as a symbol of national unity, republican values, and the country’s development ambitions, this visual element will be deployed across all communication materials related to the commemorations.

To ensure graphic harmony and adherence to the institutional image, an official usage guide has been developed. It specifies all the usage modalities, including color codes, allowed graphic variations, and strict layout rules.

A call to respect official guidelines

Public administrations, local authorities, media, institutional partners, and all citizens are invited to display and use this visual in accordance with the prescriptions established in the official usage guide.

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