“These guys are heroes,” Zlatan Ibrahimovic praises the players from Cape Verde.

Cape Verde’s journey ended in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, but the image left by the island selection will long be etched in memories. Opposing the title holder Argentina, the Cape Verdeans delivered a performance of remarkable intensity, only losing 3-2 after having long made the world champions doubt.

At the final whistle, tributes poured in. Consulting for Fox Sports, Zlatan Ibrahimović praised the performance and journey of the Cape Verdean team. “I can stand up and applaud Cape Verde. A small island with big dreams, and they nearly brought down this giant. These guys are heroes; they have become the idols of this little island; they are stars. They didn’t lose any match in 90 minutes; it’s important to say that, and they almost did it in this match. I’m 200% sure that when they go home, there will be a big celebration and a red carpet rolled out for them,” said the former Swedish international.

The Cape Verdean coach, Pedro Leitao Brito, shares this feeling of pride. Despite the frustration of elimination, the coach believes his team fully represented their country on the world stage. “We honored our country, and we can be proud of our players, who were dignified during the World Cup. We showed our identity,” he stated.

Hero of the Cape Verdean journey, goalkeeper Vozinha also savored the recognition gained through his team’s performances. Aware that many expected Argentina to win easily, he was pleased to have changed the perception of his country. “Many thought Argentina would win easily, but I’m proud of the guys and myself for putting our country on the world map with this performance. I’m very proud,” said the goalkeeper.

Eliminated, Cape Verde nonetheless leaves the World Cup with honors. Strong throughout the competition, the Blue Sharks demonstrated that they could compete with the biggest footballing nations and write one of the most beautiful stories of this 2026 World Cup.