World Cup 2026: Messi, even more a part of the legend of the World Cup

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi continues to break records. Scoring in Argentina’s victory against Cape Verde (3-2) in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the captain of the Albiceleste has become the first player to score at least seven goals in two different editions of the World Cup, while also setting a new record with his 30th appearance in the competition.

The captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, has once again made history in the World Cup after the Albiceleste’s victory against Cape Verde (3-2) on Friday in the round of 16. Scoring the first goal of the match, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score at least seven goals in two different editions of the tournament, following his achievements in 2022 and 2026.

At 39 years old, the Inter Miami forward has also reached a new symbolic milestone by playing his 30th World Cup match, an unprecedented record in the history of the competition. Thanks to his goal against Cape Verde, Messi has increased his total to 12 goals in his last eight World Cup matches. During this streak, he has found the net against Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia, France, Algeria, Austria, Jordan, and Cape Verde. The reigning world champion will now aim to guide Argentina to the quarter-finals in their round of 16 match against Egypt, scheduled for Tuesday.