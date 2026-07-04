Benin: the government warns about the risks associated with heavy rainfall and gives strict instructions

Benin: in the face of flood risks, the government calls for vigilance and civic responsibility

In a press release dated July 4, 2026, in Cotonou, the Ministry of Interior and Public Security sounds the alarm over the heavy rains affecting the national territory.

Weather forecasts indicate a continuation of the adverse weather conditions in the coming weeks, leading the authorities to fear increased risks of flooding and disasters in several localities.

The Benin Agency for Civil Protection has already reported rising water levels and the overflow of several waterways. These phenomena directly threaten fragile housing, increase the risk of collapse, and multiply the dangers of accidents. Although local and municipal authorities are mobilized on the ground to conduct awareness campaigns, the ministry regrets the persistence of risky behaviors among the population.

Mandatory safety instructions

To preserve human lives and limit material damage, the government urges the population to strictly observe the following recommendations:

Follow administrative directives : Comply with evacuation measures to designated host families or secure sites defined by the authorities.

: Comply with evacuation measures to designated host families or secure sites defined by the authorities. Avoid risk areas : Do not cross submerged bridges or flooded areas under any circumstances, regardless of the mode of transportation.

: Do not cross submerged bridges or flooded areas under any circumstances, regardless of the mode of transportation. Evacuate without delay : Leave immediately the exposed areas and homes that are at risk of collapsing under the pressure of the water.

: Leave immediately the exposed areas and homes that are at risk of collapsing under the pressure of the water. Night navigation and overloading prohibited : Do not cross waterways at night and prohibit any overloading of boats, in accordance with regulations for river and lagoon transport.

: Do not cross waterways at night and prohibit any overloading of boats, in accordance with regulations for river and lagoon transport. Hygiene and health : Refrain from bathing in waterways, using them for sanitation purposes, or using contaminated water as drinking water.

: Refrain from bathing in waterways, using them for sanitation purposes, or using contaminated water as drinking water. Immediate alert: Report any emergency or danger situations to the civil protection agents by dialing 118.

The ministry reminds that only strict adherence to these instructions will help overcome this critical period with minimal consequences.