World Cup 2026: Argentina and Messi face Cape Verde, Ghana against Colombia, the schedule for this Friday.

The Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup concludes this Friday with three matches on the agenda. Between seemingly imbalanced matchups and close contests, the final tickets for the knockout stage will be at stake on a decisive day.

The 2026 World Cup is entering its decisive phase. This Friday, the final matches of the Round of 16 will deliver their verdict and complete the bracket for the quarterfinals. Three matches are on the menu, with the highlight being the appearance of defending champions Argentina against the Cape Verde sensation.

Australia–Egypt: opening the way for outsiders

The day begins in Dallas with a matchup between two ambitious teams, determined to write an important chapter in their history. On one side, Australia has been consistent since the start of the tournament and impressive in their organization. On the other, Egypt has qualified narrowly but is capable of exploits at crucial moments.

This duel features two teams aiming for their first qualification in the knockout stage at this level of competition, in a context where every detail could turn the match.

Argentina–Cape Verde: Messi and the Albiceleste under pressure

In Miami, all eyes will be on Argentina. The reigning world champion, the Albiceleste steps in as a clear favorite with a captain who remains decisive. Lionel Messi continues to write his legend and could score in a consecutive eighth World Cup match, a record he already holds.

Opposing them, Cape Verde is no longer just an outsider. A true revelation of this edition, the African team impressed during the group stage, particularly after holding Spain and remaining unbeaten. The “Blue Sharks” approach this match without complexes. Their coach, Bubista, shows complete confidence, summarizing his team’s mindset: no limits seem to impose themselves upon them now.

Colombia–Ghana: a last ticket hotly contested

The last match of the evening will take place in Kansas City between Colombia and Ghana. Solid and convincing during the group stage, the Colombians topped their group, notably ahead of Portugal, confirming their status as credible outsiders.

On the other side, Ghana remains true to its reputation as a tenacious and dangerous team in transition. Under the guidance of Carlos Queiroz, the Black Stars will rely on their tactical discipline and the speed of their attackers to try to create an upset.

Schedule for Friday, July 3