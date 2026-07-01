“I think we can beat Argentina 1-0,” the prediction from the President of Cape Verde.

Just a few days before the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup against Argentina, Cape Verde’s president José Maria Neves expresses total confidence. Despite the Albiceleste’s status as favorites, he believes the Blue Sharks have what it takes to create one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

Cape Verde is about to experience one of the greatest moments in its history. In its very first participation in a World Cup, the island nation will play a round of 16 match against the reigning world champions Argentina, on the night from Friday to Saturday. Qualifying after a group stage that ended with three draws, the Blue Sharks are on a historic path and now aspire to take down one of the major favorites of the competition.

In the days leading up to this match, the president of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves, showed unwavering optimism in an interview with the BBC. The head of state believes his team has all the resources needed to defy the odds. “I think we can beat Argentina 1-0. We’re going onto the field to win. When a team is not expected to succeed but has a genuine desire to win, anything is possible,” he stated.

José Maria Neves also emphasized the mindset that drives this generation of players, convinced that Cape Verde can compete with the best football nations in the world. “A small country like Cape Verde must always seek to surprise. This team has total confidence, believes in its chances, and will fight until the end. We came to this World Cup to write our own story and face the champions,” he added. Against an Argentina led by Lionel Messi, the Cape Verdeans will try to continue their incredible journey and achieve one of the greatest feats of the 2026 World Cup.