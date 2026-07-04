World Cup 2026: the top scorers ranking before the round of 16

With just a few hours to go before the start of the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi still leads the scoring chart with seven goals. The Argentine captain is ahead of Kylian Mbappé, while several big stars remain in the hunt for the Golden Shoe.

As the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup approaches, Lionel Messi is still at the top of the tournament’s scoring leaderboard. The Argentina captain has a total of seven goals, with the latest being scored during the victory against Cape Verde (3-2) in the Round of 32. The Inter Miami forward leads the French player Kylian Mbappé by one goal, who has scored six in this World Cup.

Behind this leading duo are Norwegian Erling Haaland and Englishman Harry Kane, both of whom have showcased impressive performances since the start of the tournament. Messi will now aim to continue his momentum and guide Argentina into the quarter-finals during the clash against Egypt, scheduled for Tuesday.

Top Scorers Before the Round of 16

7 goals: Lionel Messi

6 goals: Kylian Mbappé

5 goals: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane

4 goals: Vinícius Júnior, Ousmane Dembélé, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ismaïla Sarr