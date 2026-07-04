World Cup 2026: the complete schedule of the Round of 16

With victories for Argentina against Cape Verde (3-2) and Colombia against Ghana (1-0), we now know the 16 teams qualified for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The knockout stage bracket for the 2026 World Cup is now complete. Following the last round of 16 matches played this Friday, the eight matchups for the next round have been confirmed. Argentina secured their spot after a spectacular match against Cape Verde (3-2).

For its part, Colombia earned its qualification with a narrow but valuable win against Ghana (1-0). The Albiceleste will now face Egypt on Tuesday, July 7, while Colombia will challenge Switzerland for a place in the quarter-finals. As co-host of the tournament, Canada will kick off the knockout stage on Saturday with a match against Morocco.

The knockout stage schedule

Saturday, July 4

Canada – Morocco

Paraguay – France

Sunday, July 5

Brazil – Norway

Mexico – England

Monday, July 6

Portugal – Spain

United States – Belgium

Tuesday, July 7