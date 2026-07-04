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World Cup 2026: the complete schedule of the Round of 16

With victories for Argentina against Cape Verde (3-2) and Colombia against Ghana (1-0), we now know the 16 teams qualified for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Romaric Déguénon
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Coupe de Monde de Football 2026 aux Etats Unis
Coupe de Monde de Football 2026 aux Etats Unis PH: BBC
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SUMMARY

The knockout stage bracket for the 2026 World Cup is now complete. Following the last round of 16 matches played this Friday, the eight matchups for the next round have been confirmed. Argentina secured their spot after a spectacular match against Cape Verde (3-2).

For its part, Colombia earned its qualification with a narrow but valuable win against Ghana (1-0). The Albiceleste will now face Egypt on Tuesday, July 7, while Colombia will challenge Switzerland for a place in the quarter-finals. As co-host of the tournament, Canada will kick off the knockout stage on Saturday with a match against Morocco.

The knockout stage schedule

Saturday, July 4

  • Canada – Morocco
  • Paraguay – France

Sunday, July 5

  • Brazil – Norway
  • Mexico – England

Monday, July 6

  • Portugal – Spain
  • United States – Belgium

Tuesday, July 7

  • Argentina – Egypt
  • Switzerland – Colombia
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