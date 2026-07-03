“We have no fear,” the president of Cape Verde believes in the feat against Argentina.

Just a few hours before the round of 16 match against Argentina, Cape Verde’s president José Maria Neves expressed total confidence in the Blue Sharks. Convincing that his team can compete with the world champions, he calls on his players to continue their journey with the same mindset that has brought them to the knockout stage.

Cape Verde is about to take part in one of the biggest events in its history. Facing Argentina in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the Blue Sharks dream of extending their adventure against one of the favorites in the tournament. On the eve of this match, the President of the Republic, José Maria Neves, wanted to show his optimism. While visiting Coimbra, Portugal, the head of state assured that the Cape Verdean team would approach this match with no complexes.

According to him, Pedro “Bubista” Brito’s men have demonstrated since the beginning of the tournament that they possess the mental qualities necessary to compete with the greatest football nations. “Our fate in this World Cup is to face champions. We have no fears. We will approach this match with the same faith, the same hope, the same energy, the same commitment, the same character, and the same determination that have always driven us,” he stated in comments relayed by inforpress.cv/fr.

José Maria Neves also believes that predictions will play no role at the moment the whistle blows. In his view, only the attitude shown on the field will allow Cape Verde to believe in an upset. “Statistics don’t matter. What will make the difference is our ability to fight, to show resilience, and to give everything on the field. We are facing a champion once again, but we believe in our chances,” he added.

In its first participation in a World Cup finals, Cape Verde has already made its mark by reaching the round of 16. Against Argentina, Bubista’s men will now try to achieve the greatest feat in their history and continue their global dream.