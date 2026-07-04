World Cup 2026: Asamoah Gyan tears into the Black Stars after Ghana’s elimination

Former Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan expressed his disappointment after Ghana’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup, pointing to the lack of intensity shown by the Black Stars.

Defeated 1-0 by Colombia in their round of 16 match on Saturday morning, the Ghanaians leave the competition after a mixed performance. They started their tournament with a win against Panama (1-0), followed by a draw against England (0-0) and then a loss to Croatia (2-1), while qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

But the performance against the Colombians left a bitter taste, particularly for Asamoah Gyan, who was especially critical of his former team’s attitude. “The way Ghana played today, I don’t like it when we lose and show no urgency,” he said on SuperSport. “It’s frustrating. Show the world that you want to win.” “In my opinion, we should have continued to play like we did against England. It worked for us.” “If we keep changing tactics throughout the tournament, there’s a problem.” A candid statement that reflects the expectations surrounding a Ghanaian team capable of better leveraging its potential on the world stage.