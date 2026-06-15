SOBEMAP FC clinches the title of champion of Benin before the last matchday.

Thanks to its success against AS Cotonou and Coton FC’s defeat, SOBEMAP FC has secured the championship title in Benin’s Ligue 1 with one match left to play in the season. The battle for the podium and survival remains open behind them.

The 33rd and penultimate matchday of Benin’s Ligue 1 has delivered its verdict. With a narrow victory against AS Cotonou (1-0), SOBEMAP FC has officially secured the title of champion of Benin. Leading the championship for several weeks, the port club confirmed its dominance by reaching a total of 67 points. This is sufficient to definitively outpace its main rival, Coton FC, who was defeated on Dynamo d’Abomey’s pitch (2-1). This poor performance has definitively ruled out the defending champion from the race for the title.

Behind, the fight for the podium remains intense. Despite its loss to Loto-Popo in Grand-Popo (1-0), ASPAC holds onto third place with 59 points, but its opponent of the day has narrowed the gap to just two points. This matchday was also marked by a strong performance from JS Pobè, who triumphed over Dadjè (3-0). This victory allows the club to keep hope alive in the battle for survival. At the bottom of the table, Dadjè, already condemned, continues its ordeal with another defeat. With one match remaining, several uncertainties remain regarding the honorable places and survival. One thing is certain: SOBEMAP will represent Benin in the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League 2026-2027.

The standings at the end of the 33rd and penultimate matchday