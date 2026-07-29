Benin: direct recruitment of 135 agents for the benefit of Water, Forests and Hunting

The Beninese government is organizing a direct recruitment competition for 135 civil servants for the Directorate General of Water, Forests, and Hunting. According to the official statement from the Director General, the needs are distributed as follows:

​95 forest rangers

​25 inspectors

​15 conservators

​Access Conditions for the Competition

​The competition is open to candidates of both sexes who meet the following criteria:

​Must be of Beninese nationality.

​Must enjoy civil rights and be of good moral character.

​Must not be subject to any legal incapacity and must not be a state agent.

​Must never have been subject to legal proceedings, incarceration, or a conviction, even if suspended.

​For the forest rangers: must be at least 18 years old and no more than 25 years old by December 31, 2026 (born between December 31, 2001, and December 31, 2008), and must hold the Brevet d’Études Agricoles Tropicales (BEAT) in the option of Water, Forests, and Hunting or an equivalent qualification.

​For the inspector and conservator positions: must be at least 18 years old and no more than 30 years old by December 31, 2026 (born between December 31, 1996, and December 31, 2008).

​Interested individuals have until August 9, 2026, to submit their applications.