Benin Senate: statement from Patrice Talon after the installation of the members of the institution

During the official installation session of the first members of the Beninese Senate on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Porto-Novo, one of the newly installed senators, former president Patrice Talon, expressed his gratitude and commitment to the nation.

Speaking after the ceremony, the senator stated that he felt proud and honored by the trust placed in him by the Beninese people. He emphasized the emotion he felt regarding this republican responsibility, affirming his willingness to honor the country again in his new role.

Commenting on the role of current leaders, he expressed the hope that the current generation of leaders would give their best for the common development of the nation, concluding with a promise to serve the country with dedication in all assigned missions.

It should be noted that 23 out of the 25 members signed in their presence this morning at the installation ceremony conducted by the former president of the Constitutional Court, Mrs. Élisabeth Pognon.

After the installation of this upper chamber, the urgent task would be the appointment of the three bureau members. Their election has been postponed due to the absence of some members, notably former president Nicéphore Soglo, who is out of the country for health reasons.