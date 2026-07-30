Benin: the installation of the Senate presided over by Élisabeth Pognon, no election of the bureau this Thursday.

The installation ceremony for the members of the first mandate of the Senate, scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Porto-Novo, will not include the election of the bureau members.

This step has been postponed due to the unavailability of the internal regulations of the new institution.

A session presided over by Élisabeth Pognon

Due to the absence of the oldest member, Nicéphore Soglo, currently unable to return to the national territory for health reasons, the presidency of this inaugural session will be entrusted to the former president of the Constitutional Court, Élisabeth Pognon. She will be assisted in this role by Sacca Lafia, who will act alongside her in the order of precedence of the assembly.

This first session will thus allow for the official installation of the senators before the drafting and validation of the regulatory framework governing the internal functioning of the upper chamber.