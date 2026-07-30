Dissolution of the CENA: the accounting expert Christian Migan designated to lead the liquidation

The dissolution of the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA), formalized by the law of July 14, 2026, is entering its operational phase.

Through a decree issued on July 22, 2026, President Romuald Wadagni has officially framed the closure of accounts and the management of the assets of the dissolved institution.

To successfully carry out this transition, the accountant Christian Migan has been appointed as the coordinator of the liquidation phase. Reporting to the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Finance, the coordinator will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive inventory of the tangible and intangible assets of the organization.

His mission also includes settling debts, reviewing ongoing administrative and commercial contracts, and managing the social aspect regarding the fate of the employees of the structure.

Official end of the terms of the former members

The appointment of the coordinator formally marks the end of the functions of the former members of the CENA. The initiated process aims to definitively close the financial and logistical operations of the former electoral body in accordance with the legal framework set by the head of state.