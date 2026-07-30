Abomey-Calavi: he threatens a seller with a knife to be served first and gets 12 months in prison

The Abomey-Calavi court examined, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, a case of violence and threats involving a young man accused of assaulting a street food vendor and several of her customers.

At the end of the proceedings, the defendant was sentenced to 12 months in prison, including three months in a cell, along with a fine. The events took place in front of the victim’s stall, where the defendant had gone to buy a dish worth 150 CFA francs.

Impatient after a few minutes of waiting while other customers were also waiting to be served, the individual pulled out a knife and made direct threats to demand to be served first.

In court, the accused acknowledged all the facts attributed to him. He tried to justify his actions by claiming he felt neglected by the vendor, who had taken his money without immediately giving him his order.

A Recidivism Under the Influence of Psychotropic Substances

Already known to the justice services, the defendant exhibited behavior that led the court to conclude he was acting under the influence of psychotropic substances.

The court found him guilty and rendered its judgment, imposing a sentence of 12 months of imprisonment, including three months in a cell, as well as a fine.