Explosive seizures: Customs makes a major impact in northern Benin

Thanks to the exemplary vigilance of the Regional Fraud Prevention Service Atacora-Donga, led by First Class Inspector Parfait Laurent Mekoun, a particularly dangerous shipment of explosives was stopped on the Sonahoulou-Djougou axis.

The interception made at the Anoum checkpoint allowed for the confiscation of 3,295 sticks of explosives, packed in 10 bags for a total weight of nearly 500 kilograms. Coming from Kétao in Togo, this cargo was initially destined for the city of Malanville.

Carefully concealed among ordinary goods, these highly dangerous products will never reach their destination. Although the driver of the vehicle fled at the time of the intervention, a thorough investigation has been immediately launched to dismantle the entire criminal network.

A strengthened global offensive across the national territory

This operation is part of an intensified control dynamic initiated by the Director General of Customs, Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou. The recent successes of the institution are multiplying across the national territory, illustrating increased vigilance.

Among the recent notable seizures are the interception of 3,000 hunting cartridges in Borgou, the confiscation of 1,400 kilograms of smuggled medicines in Couffo, and the seizure of 5,574 Android phones at the Hillacondji checkpoint.

In the face of contemporary security challenges and the terrorist threat, the Beninese Customs reaffirm their strategic role alongside the Defense and Security Forces. By leveraging the modernization of their equipment, effective intelligence gathering, and a constant presence on the ground, the institution prioritizes the protection of the population.