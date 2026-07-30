Installation of the Senate in Benin: Elisabeth Pognon sets the course and calls for gaining the trust of citizens

The Senate of Benin officially took office on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Gathered at the National Assembly in Porto-Novo, the 25 members of this new institution were inducted during a solemn ceremony presided over by Elisabeth Pognon.

The former president of the Constitutional Court led the proceedings in place of the former president Nicéphore Dieudonné Soglo, who was absent for health reasons. The event took place in the presence of senators, institutional presidents, government members, and many dignitaries.

​Genesis and justification of the second chamber

​In her inaugural speech, Elisabeth Pognon outlined the progress of institutional reforms over the last decade. She reminded that the Constitution of December 1990 underwent successive revisions in November 2019 and then in December 2025, with the latter establishing the creation of the second chamber of Parliament.

According to the president of the session, this reform addresses the need to complement the existing institutional framework.

​Political regulation and role in the legislative process

​Elisabeth Pognon emphasized that, unlike the Constitutional Court focused on legal disputes, the Senate intervenes in the regulation of political life. The institution is tasked with ensuring the preservation of national unity, development, public security, democracy, peace, and political stability.

The Constitution also allows it to impose sanctions of suspension or withdrawal of political or civil rights against certain political actors in cases of violation of the fundamental interests of the Nation, except for the President of the Republic, the President of the National Assembly, and the President of the Economic and Social Council.

​On the legislative front, the oldest member stated that the Senate becomes an essential player. Before their promulgation, constitutional, electoral laws as well as those related to political parties must obligatorily obtain a non-objection opinion from the second chamber.

​Structure of the institution and call for impartiality

​Returning to the composition criteria, Elisabeth Pognon noted that the Senate includes ex officio members (former elected presidents, former presidents of the Constitutional Court who have served at least half of their term, former presidents of the National Assembly) and appointed members.

The latter include individuals who have held high responsibilities within the defense and security forces appointed by the President of the Republic, supplemented by joint appointments of the head of state and the president of the National Assembly to achieve a total of 25 members for this first term.

​Addressing the first senators in the history of Benin, Elisabeth Pognon stressed the magnitude of their responsibility in light of the questions from the population and the political class. She urged them to demonstrate impartiality and make measured decisions to prove the usefulness of the Senate, consolidate national unity, and sustainably strengthen the rule of law.