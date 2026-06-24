World Beach Handball: Benin excluded for refusing Croatia’s visa

The national women’s Beach Handball team of Benin will ultimately not participate in the 2026 World Cup of the sport, scheduled from June 23 to 27 in Zagreb, Croatia. The announcement was made by the Beninese Handball Federation in a statement published on Monday, June 23, 2026.

As the reigning African champions and qualified for the world competition, the Amazons of Benin will not be able to represent the national colors on the international stage. According to the Beninese Handball Federation, this absence is due to an unfavorable opinion from the Croatian authorities, despite the efforts made by the FBHB, the Ministry of Sports and Civic Engagement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Benin embassy in Morocco.

The Federation states that as soon as this historic qualification was obtained, the national women’s Beach Handball team received special support from the Beninese government. The players underwent intensive training, deemed optimal by the federal body.

On the administrative side, the FBHB assures that all necessary steps were taken within the required timeframe, in coordination with the relevant services in Morocco, the country authorized to process Croatian visa requests. Passports, forms, financial guarantees, and supporting documents were submitted in accordance with the established procedures.

The FBHB mentions a sovereign decision

In its statement, the Beninese Handball Federation specifies that this absence results neither from a delay nor from negligence in the preparation of the files. It explains that this is a sovereign decision by the Croatian authorities, made after exhausting all the steps taken by the different parties involved.

The federal body expresses its “deep disappointment” at a situation that denies the Beninese players the fruits of several months of work, effort, and sacrifice. It also acknowledges the disappointment of the Beninese public, the African continent, partners in national sports, and handball fans who hoped to see Benin participate in this world competition.

However, the Federation fully supports the players and the technical staff. It believes that their sporting merit remains intact and that their journey continues to be a source of pride for the country, despite this forced non-participation.

The FBHB also thanked the Beninese government, the relevant ministries, the Benin embassy in Morocco, and all the stakeholders who supported the process. It reaffirms its commitment to continue developing Beach Handball in Benin and to work towards having national teams proudly represent the country’s colors on continental and international stages.