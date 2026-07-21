What is happening to the General Mathieu Kérékou Stadium in Benin?

The main temple of Beninese sports, the General Mathieu Kérékou Friendship Stadium remains engaged in a long renovation process. Despite a new pitch, modernized lighting, and several upgraded facilities, the Kouhounou venue has not yet regained the essential certification for hosting major international matches.

Presented in July 2021 as a fully renovated infrastructure compliant with international standards, the General Mathieu Kérékou Stadium struggles, five years later, to return to normal activity. This first rehabilitation, carried out as part of Sino-Beninese cooperation for approximately 13 billion CFA francs, focused on the pitch, stands, locker rooms, athletic track, and technical equipment. However, the improvements made did not allow for the lasting preservation of the accreditation by the African Football Confederation.

As early as August 2023, the CAF officially notified the Beninese Football Federation of the venue’s downgrading. The decision, made public in March 2024, was primarily related to the condition of the pitch and several ground facilities. Other deficiencies were subsequently noted in the locker rooms, media area, security measures, and certain ancillary installations.

Deprived of a certified stadium, the Cheetahs had to host several opponents at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Matches against Rwanda and Nigeria, part of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, were notably held there in June 2024. Beninese clubs participating in African competitions also faced the consequences of this situation, with matches relocated to Togo or other venues designated by the CAF.

Advanced Works, but Certification Still Awaited

To address the concerns of the continental body, the government initiated a new phase of work in October 2024. The program included completely removing the old pitch and replacing it with natural grass, constructing an auxiliary field with synthetic turf, modernizing the lighting, and enhancing security, video surveillance, and digital ticketing.

The initial results had sparked new hope in August 2025. The CAF listed the GMK stadium among the category 2 venues permitted to host the preliminary rounds of interclub competitions and some youth matches. However, this accreditation only lasted a few days. After reviewing new images and a supplementary report, the CAF withdrew its authorization, deeming that the locker rooms, media area, and other spaces were still not compliant.

In November 2025, the Ministry of Sports announced the completion of the new natural pitch, the synthetic training field, and the renovation of the lighting. However, work concerning intrusion security, video surveillance, digital ticketing, and certain internal structures was still ongoing. The stadium remained among the main sports infrastructure projects listed in the 2026 budget, alongside the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo and the omnisports stadium in Parakou.

During the first half of 2026, the progress of the construction became more visible. The main pitch had regained a better appearance, seating had been rearranged, and several facilities had been revamped. The complex also remained partially operational: the track hosted an athletics competition in April, while the auxiliary field continues to serve the national football championship.

The last significant public visit took place on June 11, 2026. A delegation from the Beninese Football Federation, led by its first vice-president Francis Koto Gbian, inspected the various sections of the stadium with officials from the Stadium Management Office and the Ministry of Sports. The FBF noted significant progress in the works while making further technical observations to the control office, the architect, and the Road Infrastructure and Land Development Company.

The latest interventions must therefore help address the CAF’s reservations regarding ancillary spaces, internal circulation within the venue, security, locker rooms, and facilities intended for the media. A new continental inspection will be crucial before any international matches return to Cotonou.