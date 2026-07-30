Constitutional Court: plenary session review of the organic law on the Economic and Social Council

The advisors at the Constitutional Court will meet this Thursday, July 30, 2026, in the afternoon for a plenary session in the institution’s hearing room. Only one item is on the agenda for this session.

The proceedings will focus exclusively on reviewing the constitutionality of law n°2026-13, amending law n°2024-26 of July 17, 2024, concerning the organic law on the Economic and Social Council, as modified by law n°2026-04 of March 16, 2026.

This solemn hearing will be presided over by Professor Cossi Dorothé Sossa, President of the Constitutional Court. The high court has been seized by the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, to rule on the conformity of this text with constitutional provisions.

The action taken by the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, falls under the procedure for prior examination of constitutionality. By bringing the constitutional judges into play before the promulgation of this new organic law, the head of state ensures that the changes made to the organization and operation of the Economic and Social Council fit seamlessly into the legal framework of the nation. This verification is particularly strategic as the Economic and Social Council represents a leading advisory institution responsible for informing government decisions on economic, social, and cultural issues.

The inclusion of this sole item on the agenda reflects the urgency and priority given by the advisors to this legislative harmonization. The outcome of the decision will determine whether the text can be promulgated as is or if certain provisions require adjustments to fully comply with the fundamental principles set out by the foundational law.