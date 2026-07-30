Senate of Benin: Me Robert Dossou discusses the heaviness of the mission

On the sidelines of the official installation ceremony for the Senate members this Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the Palais des Gouverneurs in Porto-Novo, Me Robert Dossou spoke about the major challenges facing this brand new institution.

In his statement, the former president of the Constitutional Court expressed feeling the “weight of a new responsibility.” He reminded that it is never easy for a newly created body to find its place within a country’s institutional framework.

Drawing a historical parallel with the beginnings of the Constitutional Court, he emphasized that it too was welcomed at the time with a mix of enthusiasm, questions, and suspicions.

He recalled the difficulties faced during the presidency of Elisabeth Pognon as well as by her successors in fully establishing the institution.

A political role requiring foresight and wisdom

According to Me Robert Dossou, the task promises to be just as demanding for the Senate, even more complex, since this second chamber is directly called upon to intervene in the political arena.

In the face of this challenge, the lawyer expressed confidence that the men and women tasked with enlivening and establishing this institution in the Beninese institutional landscape will demonstrate foresight, determination, wisdom, proportionality, and adaptability, while respecting the requirements of the rule of law, human rights, and democracy.