Benin: traditional hunters’ gunfire injures four in Pèrèrè

The tranquility of the Tissèrou neighborhood, located in the municipality of Pèrèrè, was disrupted on the evening of Sunday, July 26, 2026, by gunfire. The incident, caused by young traditional hunters, resulted in four injuries and raised serious concerns among local residents.

The shots rang out around 8:30 PM. In response to the situation, the local president of traditional hunters intervened to demand an immediate halt to the shooting, but the assailants continued their actions.

A new shot struck four young girls, primarily hitting them with projectiles in the abdomen and lower limbs.

Police Interventions and Escape of the Main Suspect

Once alerted, the Republican Police quickly arrived at the scene. According to reports from the radio station SU TII DERA, the main suspect abandoned his weapon before fleeing.

Several of his companions were detained by law enforcement for the needs of the investigation.