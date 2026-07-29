SRTB: Sinatou Saka appointed new General Director

The Benin Broadcasting and Television Company (SRTB) is experiencing a leadership change with the appointment of Sinatou Saka as the new General Director. This information has been confirmed by several reliable sources within the public enterprise.

The new General Director officially took office on Monday, July 27, 2026. She succeeds Koundé Ogoutchina, who had been serving as the acting General Director since the departure of Angela Aquereburu Rabatel in March 2026.

The latter was the first to lead the SRTB, an entity formed from the merger of ORTB and the Multimedia Center for Adolescents and Youth of Benin (CMAJB).

This appointment marks the beginning of a new phase for the public organization responsible for audiovisual services in Benin.