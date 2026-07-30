“Let them sign whoever they want,” Barça responds to Real Madrid’s transfer market moves.

Despite the prestigious signings by Real Madrid during this summer transfer window, Gerard Martín remains undistracted. The Barça defender assures that the Blaugrana are focused on their own goals and on defending their title as champions of Spain.

The FC Barcelona defender, Gerard Martín, places little importance on Real Madrid’s major transfer activities, now managed by José Mourinho. Since the transfer window opened, the Merengues have significantly strengthened with the arrivals of Ibrahima Konaté, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries, and Marc Cucurella.

However, these prestigious signings do not seem to impress the Blaugrana full-back. When asked about the investments of their great rival, Gerard Martín stated that Barça remains fully focused on their own objectives as the new season approaches. “Let them sign whoever they want. Honestly, I don’t care who Real Madrid recruits. We’re only focused on ourselves. We will fight like every year,” the Catalan defender told Cadena COPE.

Crowned champions of Spain ahead of Real Madrid last season, Barça will approach this new campaign with the ambition of retaining their title in La Liga.





