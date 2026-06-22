Football: the FBF cancels the organization of the Benin Cup

The Beninese Football Federation announced the cancellation of the organization of the Benin Cup for the end of the 2025-2026 season. The decision, motivated by organizational reasons and the desire to optimize the sports calendar, was made public in a statement signed on June 22, 2026, by the Secretary General of the FBF, Claude Paqui.

The clubs participating in the Benin Cup will ultimately not compete in the tournament this end of season. In its statement, the Beninese Football Federation explains that this cancellation addresses organizational and national sports calendar management imperatives.

According to the federal body, the decision aims to “preserve the quality of competitions” and allow clubs to better prepare for the next season. The FBF intends to avoid overloading the calendar during a period that is already sensitive for teams, between the end-of-season review, administrative preparation, and projections for the following season.

A decision justified by the sports calendar

This cancellation affects the clubs participating in the Benin Cup, a competition typically held alongside the national championship. The Federation has not announced a rescheduling or a new format for this edition at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

In its message, the FBF’s general secretariat calls on clubs and stakeholders in Beninese football to show understanding. The body also reaffirms its commitment to supporting clubs in their development.

This decision comes in a context of reorganization of local football, marked by the desire to better structure national competitions and provide clubs with more stable preparation conditions. The next season should now focus the attention of the concerned teams.