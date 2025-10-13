Protection of personal data: the APDP equips political parties ahead of the 2026 elections

As part of preparations for the 2026 general elections, the Personal Data Protection Authority (APDP) has undertaken to strengthen the capacities of political parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the processing and protection of personal data.

This initiative aims to ensure that electoral operations comply with legal provisions relating to the confidentiality and security of sensitive information.

During the training sessions, participants were equipped with knowledge of the national regulations in this area, notably the obligations imposed on data controllers in accordance with the Digital Code of Benin.

Key topics covered included the legitimacy of data collection, transparency towards data subjects, retention periods, as well as security and integrity principles.

The APDP reminds that only the parties qualified according to the electoral distribution (that is, UPR, BR and FCBE) are authorized to handle electoral data. In this regard, it emphasizes the need to master procedures, respect citizens’ rights and avoid potential abuses.

Furthermore, collaboration between CENA and the APDP is being strengthened. Already formalized in August by the signing of a cooperation protocol, this institutional alliance will enable rigorous oversight of the use of platforms for collecting candidacies and information, notably the digitalization solution “e-déclaration”, while ensuring increased monitoring of digital processes.

Through these actions, the APDP intends to establish a climate of trust around the election, where the protection of personal data is no longer an option but a rule that is respected.