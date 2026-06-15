Iran–United States: an agreement announced to turn the page on tensions

After several days of tensions and indirect clashes in the region, Washington and Tehran reportedly reached a compromise paving the way for de-escalation. The text, which is set to be officially signed in the coming days, notably includes a regional ceasefire, economic measures, and new commitments on the Iranian nuclear issue.

The United States and Iran may be on the brink of a new diplomatic chapter. According to several international media outlets, the two countries have found common ground aimed at reducing the tensions that have shaken the Middle East for several weeks.

The announcement was made on Sunday evening by American President Donald Trump, who stated that an agreement had been reached with Iranian authorities. This statement comes as discussions between the two parties have intensified in recent days under the auspices of several mediators.

According to available information, the document is expected to be officially signed in Switzerland in the coming days. Several high-ranking American and Iranian officials are expected to attend this meeting, which could mark an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.

The future agreement would include several commitments aimed at fostering a return to calm in the region. Among the main measures discussed is the halt of military operations and hostile actions involving various regional actors. The discussions also reportedly covered maritime security in the Gulf and the free movement of commercial traffic.

On the economic front, the text would provide for a gradual easing of certain sanctions imposed on Iran. This measure could allow Tehran to temporarily increase its oil exports and benefit from a relief of economic pressure.

In return, Iranian authorities would need to reaffirm their commitment to international obligations related to civil nuclear energy and strengthen their cooperation with the control mechanisms provided by existing agreements.

The complete details of the agreement have not yet been made public. However, its potential implementation is being closely monitored by Western capitals, Gulf countries, and international markets, which are particularly sensitive to any developments concerning the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategic maritime routes in the world.

If the announced signing is confirmed, this agreement could help reduce the risks of escalation in the region and open a new phase of dialogue between Washington and Tehran after several years of heightened tensions.