Niger: Tiani Abdourahamane dissolves about ten agencies.

In a drive to rationalize public spending and restructure the state apparatus, the Nigerien authorities have taken a significant step.

By decree no. 2026-310/PRN/PM of June 8, 2026, the executive branch has enacted the abolition of nine major public services, which were previously attached to or under the direct supervision of the Presidency of the Republic, the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, and the General Secretariat of the government. This official text also specifies the precise modalities for the transfer of their missions and the management of their economic and human resources.

The 09 entities officially removed from the state’s organizational chart are as follows:

The National Center for Strategic Studies and Security (CNESS);

The Investment Fund for Food and Nutritional Security (FISAN);

The Agency for the Modernization of Cities in Niger (AMV-Niger);

The High Authority for Waqf;

The General Inspectorate of Administrative Governance (IGGA);

The High Commission for State Modernization (HCME);

The Water Sector Regulatory Authority (ARSeau);

The Transport Sector Regulatory Authority (ARST);

The High Authority for the Protection of Personal Data (HAPDP).

Redeployment and Transfer of Responsibilities to Sector Ministries

The abolition of these entities does not mean the abandonment of their republican prerogatives. The decree provides for the immediate transfer of their competencies to the sector ministries deemed technically competent, in order to refocus public action:

Protective Measures on Personnel and Public Assets

The implementation of this major administrative reform is accompanied by strict emergency measures concerning the governance of the dissolved structures.

Article 4 of the decree formally ends the functions of all general directors, directors, presidents and members of the boards of directors, as well as the heads of regulatory councils currently serving within these institutions.

Logistically and in terms of assets, Article 5 states that all movable and immovable property of the abolished services is transferred under the exclusive control of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, responsible for ensuring its reallocation and strategic redistribution according to the needs of the state.

Finally, the fate of state agents has been clarified: officials who were detached there will automatically reintegrate into their original ministry, while the contracts of auxiliary personnel are terminated in accordance with the provisions of labor law in force in Niger.