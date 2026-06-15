Real Madrid: agreement reached for the arrival of Marc Cucurella

At the request of José Mourinho, Real Madrid has reportedly finalized the arrival of Marc Cucurella. According to Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached with Chelsea and the Spanish international is expected to join the Spanish capital after the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid is actively pursuing its summer transfer window. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid club has reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Marc Cucurella. The Spanish left-back is among José Mourinho’s priorities, eager to strengthen his defense before the start of the new season. Following the announced arrivals of Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, the Portuguese coach continues to reshape the Merengue defense.

Having delivered solid performances in recent seasons for Chelsea, Cucurella is considered the ideal profile to occupy the left flank of the Madrid defense. On his X account, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the various parties had found common ground. “EXCLUSIVE : Real Madrid has reached a verbal agreement to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. All parties, including the player, are in agreement. This is the left-back that José Mourinho wanted to add to his squad ,” stated the transfer expert.

According to Romano, the Spanish international will officially join the Casa Blanca after the 2026 World Cup. With this addition, Real Madrid continues its rebuilding and confirms its ambitions to return to the top of European football under José Mourinho’s leadership.





