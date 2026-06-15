The attempt to unify the Church of the Celestial Christianity initiated by Talon threatened: the work of the CSMO rejected.

The path to world unity within the Celestial Church of Christ (ECC) is facing a major obstacle. Gathered in an extraordinary session on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the St. S.B.J Oschoffa Cathedral in Ketu, Lagos, the high dignitaries of the Church unanimously rejected the conclusions and deliberations of the Higher Implementation Council (CSMO), reports Matin Libre.

This body had been established under the aegis of former Beninese President Patrice Talon to pacify and unify the different trends of this religious community on an international scale.

This new turn of events weakens a dialogue process that was already proving to be complex. The meeting in Lagos, chaired by His Eminence Reverend E.M.F Bilehou Oschoffa, Pastor and Global Spiritual Leader of the Church, saw the unanimous participation of the heads of dioceses, regions, provinces, districts, and zones from around the world.

In a joint resolution, the spiritual leaders described the work of the Council as a “disturbing and unacceptable development,” accusing the CSMO of straying from the doctrinal foundations of the institution.

Two major points of discord: the Constitution and the pilgrimage site

The backlash from spiritual leaders mainly centers around two key reforms proposed by the unification committee:

The refusal of a new Constitution: spiritual leaders reaffirm their “categorical” attachment to the historical Constitution of the Church, commonly referred to as the “Blue Book.” This sacred text, passed down by the founder, Prophet Pastor Saint Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oschoffa, remains their sole doctrinal compass. They declare that they will “never agree” to the drafting of a new constitutional text for the global Church.

spiritual leaders reaffirm their “categorical” attachment to the historical Constitution of the Church, commonly referred to as the “Blue Book.” This sacred text, passed down by the founder, Prophet Pastor Saint Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oschoffa, remains their sole doctrinal compass. They declare that they will “never agree” to the drafting of a new constitutional text for the global Church. The maintenance of the annual pilgrimage to Imeko: The signatories firmly oppose any changes to the spiritual geography of the ECC. The CSMO’s proposal to move the large annual gathering in December from Imeko (Nigeria) to Ajase/Porto-Novo (Benin) has been declared “null and void.”

To support their position, the dignitaries invoke Article 9 of the Blue Constitution as well as a public statement from the founder dated October 15, 1985 (supported by video archives from October 1983). According to these provisions, the global headquarters of the Church and its universal pilgrimage must remain firmly rooted in Imeko, Ogun State, Nigeria.

A reaffirmed loyalty in the face of division risks

The extraordinary session concluded with a motion of loyalty and unwavering support for Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Friday Bilehou Oschoffa. Religious leaders from around the world promised to stand together and “resist any attempts by unscrupulous elements, motivated by selfish motives, to infiltrate, divide, and destabilize the Church.”

This massive rejection reignites the debate over the legitimacy and future of the reconciliation process initiated by Beninese mediation. While the CSMO includes representatives from various sensitivities, this resistance regarding textual and geographical changes shows just how deep the divisions remain.

In light of this stalemate, many voices within the community are calling for the different parties to transcend their individual interests in order to preserve the peace and spiritual cohesion of millions of believers worldwide.