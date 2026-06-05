Benin

End of evaluation of the first general election in Benin: the CENA looks ahead to the future

After five days of intense discussions, strategic reflections, and in-depth analyses, the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (Céna) concluded its national workshop for evaluating the first general elections in the history of Benin in Parakou.

Edouard Djogbénou
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This high-level meeting brought together institutions of the Republic, civil society organizations, media professionals, as well as electoral experts and officials, allowing for a thorough review of all stages of the legislative, municipal, and presidential elections held this year.

During the proceedings, discussions were enriched by several presentations, particularly on the legal framework for elections, mechanisms for managing electoral disputes, the recruitment and training of electoral agents, logistics, budget management, as well as the integration of digital solutions through the dematerialization of candidacies.

The security forces, political parties, and the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (Haac) also shared their experiences to identify avenues for improvement. The president of the institution praised the country’s ability to self-assess with maturity, clarity, and responsibility, while also paying tribute to all the electoral actors and agents deployed on the ground.

The conclusions from this workshop provide a genuine roadmap for upcoming reforms. The president of the Céna assured that this general report will lead to concrete actions to build electoral processes that are increasingly inclusive, credible, and transparent in service of Beninese democracy.

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