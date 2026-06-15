Real Madrid: Sami Khedira expected to join José Mourinho’s staff

Former Real Madrid player and 2014 World Champion with Germany, Sami Khedira is set to return to the White House in a new role. According to the German press, the ex-midfielder is close to an agreement to join José Mourinho’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Sami Khedira could soon make his return to Real Madrid. According to information from Sky Sports, the former German midfielder is expected to join José Mourinho’s coaching staff as an assistant coach. The Portuguese coach reportedly personally requested the arrival of his former player, with whom he worked during his first tenure at the Madrid bench. Khedira has already given his preliminary agreement to join the project.

Discussions between the various parties are ongoing, and the final details should be settled in the coming days. Unless there is a turnaround, the official announcement of the agreement is expected before the end of the month. At 39 years old, the former German international is set to take on an important role within the coaching staff. His high-level experience and knowledge of the club should make him a key link between Mourinho and the Madrid locker room.

Khedira is also expected to be involved in daily on-field work, actively participating in training session preparation and player monitoring. Real Madrid’s goal is to integrate him into the staff at the beginning of the summer preparation. José Mourinho, whose official start date is set for July 1st, wants to establish his organization quickly in order to tackle the new season in the best conditions.





