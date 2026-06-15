Benin: Gaston Zossou leaves his position as CEO of LNB

After a decade of leadership at the head of the National Lottery of Benin (LNB), Gaston Zossou has officially stepped down from his role as general director.

The information, previously circulated as rumors on social media, is now confirmed.

Having taken office in June 2016, just a few weeks after his appointment on May 31 of the same year, Mr. Zossou has guided the LNB through a period of significant transformations for this public enterprise.

Appointed soon after the presidency of Patrice Talon, he was seen at the time as a key player in the modernization of the institution.

Far from a dismissal, the now former director of the National Lottery relied on his long tenure at the helm of this state company to decide to pass the torch for a new governance.

During his ten years in the general management, Gaston Zossou helped make the LNB a stable structure in a sector often characterized by frequent changes at the head of public agencies. His long mandate leaves behind a legacy of administrative continuity, the exact contours of which, in terms of results and operational performance, will be scrutinized when the succession file is opened.

For now, the identity of his successor has not yet been made public. The National Lottery of Benin, which plays a central role in funding certain social activities through its gaming products, is now in a phase of transition.