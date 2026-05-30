2026 General Elections in Benin: the CENA gathers electoral process stakeholders in Parakou for a national evaluation workshop.

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) will hold a national workshop to evaluate the general elections of 2026 in Parakou from June 1 to June 5, 2026.

This high-level meeting will bring together all stakeholders in the electoral system to provide a comprehensive and rigorous assessment of the legislative, municipal, and presidential elections that have shaped national political life in recent months.

The electoral institution’s stated ambition is to conduct a candid analysis of how these large-scale consultations unfolded. Through this participatory diagnosis, CENA seeks not only to highlight the strengths and progress made but also to precisely identify the dysfunctions and operational challenges observed on the ground.

This approach aligns with a constant desire to adjust and optimize the national electoral system.

​A multisectoral diagnosis to modernize the electoral system

Over five days, a diverse panel including electoral officials, representatives from state institutions, political actors, legal experts, as well as electoral and digital specialists will share their perspectives on the organization of the recent elections.

Discussions will focus on key themes such as the robustness of the legal framework, the effectiveness of dispute management, the quality of training for field agents, the logistics chain, the security of operations, and the contribution of technological tools.

In order to arrive at concrete solutions, thematic group work will be organized to delve deeper into specific and sensitive issues. Participants will particularly examine the reliability of the computerized electoral list (LEI), the procedures for processing candidacies, the mechanisms for centralizing results, and the quality of collaboration between the various structures involved.

The conclusions from these five days of reflection will result in a comprehensive general report. This reference document, accompanied by strategic and operational recommendations, will be submitted for validation and official publication by the electoral council, thereby outlining the roadmap for future electoral consultations in Benin.