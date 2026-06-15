Baccalaureate 2026: the assignments for correction and deliberation secretaries are available online.

The Office of the Baccalaureate has made public the assignments of the secretaries selected for the correction and deliberation operations of the Baccalaureate, June 2026 session. The concerned individuals are invited to check their deployment online.

The Office of the Baccalaureate has put online the deployment centers of the secretaries selected for the correction and deliberation operations of the Baccalaureate, June 2026 session. In a statement, the Director of the Office of the Baccalaureate invites those interested to consult their assignments on the platform www.libre.bac.bj.

“To consult your deployment as a secretary in the correction and deliberation centers for the Baccalaureate exam, June 2026 session, please connect to the site www.libre.bac.bj,” the statement specifies.

In total, 70,101 candidates spread across 140 examination centers are participating since this Monday morning in the June 2026 session of the Baccalaureate throughout the national territory. Following the written exams scheduled from June 15 to 17, the organization of the exam will continue with the correction of the papers and the deliberations leading to the announcement of the results.

These different operations mobilize several categories of actors, including the correctors, examiners, and secretaries responsible for handling the administrative and technical processing of the results. According to information provided by the Office of the Baccalaureate, the actors involved in the organization of the exam were selected following the selection process conducted by departmental and national committees.

Thus, the designated secretaries are called to familiarize themselves with their deployment center in order to prepare for the tasks that will be assigned to them during the upcoming stages of the exam. For this June 2026 session, the Office of the Baccalaureate has also indicated that it has prepared 61 subjects for the written tests of the 14 series in competition.