Senegal: Can Diomaye Faye be excluded from Pastef? Sonko’s response

For the first time, Ousmane Sonko publicly spoke about the possibility of excluding President Bassirou Diomaye Faye from Pastef. While not completely ruling out this scenario, the party president assures that no procedure is currently being considered and that only the party’s leadership can decide.

The possibility of excluding Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye from Pastef is not on the agenda. This is the message Ousmane Sonko wanted to convey during his interview with RFI and France 24 on Monday, June 15, 2026.

When asked about the future of the head of state within the party they brought to power together in 2024, the president of Pastef remained cautious. “ It will be assessed when the time comes,” he stated, before specifying: “ We are not there yet. The party will evaluate.”

This statement comes in a context marked by increasingly visible divergences between the two major figures of Senegalese power. Since his departure from the Prime Minister’s office and his election as president of the National Assembly, Ousmane Sonko has been the subject of many questions regarding the nature of his relationship with Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

In the face of speculation, the leader of the Patriots insisted on respecting the internal rules of Pastef. “ The Pastef party is very structured, very organized. It has texts, and these texts are very, very clear on the procedures to follow, on the grievances to be brought to the table to discuss someone’s exclusion or not,” he explained.

Ousmane Sonko especially wanted to remind that such a decision does not depend solely on him. “ The party is not Ousmane Sonko,” he emphasized, highlighting that the competent bodies would solely be authorized to examine a potential procedure.

During the same interview, the former head of government attempted to downplay the tensions attributed to the duo he forms with the Senegalese president. Reacting to a recent statement by Bassirou Diomaye Faye calling for the preservation of the country’s unity despite differences, Sonko rejected the idea of a major political crisis.

“ I do not think there is a quarrel. Senegal is greater than the political differences we may have,” he asserted, believing that disagreements can exist without undermining the normal functioning of institutions.

While the question of excluding Bassirou Diomaye Faye remains theoretical at this stage, Ousmane Sonko’s comments indicate that it is no longer completely taboo within Pastef.