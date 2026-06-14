Bac 2026 in Benin: 77,101 candidates spread across 140 centers are expected this Monday.

The written tests for the 2026 baccalaureate start on Monday, June 15, in Benin, with 77,101 candidates spread across 140 examination centers. The exam, organized into 14 series, sees a slight decrease in numbers compared to 2025, with a strong concentration of candidates in the Atlantic, Ouémé, and Littoral regions.

About 77,101 candidates are registered for the June 2026 session of the baccalaureate in Benin, with the written tests opening on Monday, June 15, throughout the territory, according to data from the Office of the baccalaureate reported by the online media Banouto. The exam takes place in 140 examination centers and covers 14 series. The total number is slightly down compared to 2025.

Registrations remain heavily concentrated in the south of the country. The Atlantic department leads with 19,114 candidates, followed by Ouémé (15,104) and the Littoral, which includes Cotonou (10,416). Conversely, the lowest numbers are recorded in Donga (1,870), Couffo (1,982), and Alibori (2,122), reflecting demographic and educational disparities between regions.

By field, the D series, which is scientifically oriented, remains the most popular with 27,644 candidates, though down from 30,814 in 2025. It is followed by the A2 series (16,923 registered) and the B series (15,458). The scientific and technical series C, F3, and F4 are on the rise, while the management series G1, G2, and G3 continue to decline. The E series remains marginal, with only 23 candidates across the country.

The gender distribution shows a majority of boys, numbering 42,521, or 55% of the registered candidates, compared to 34,580 girls, or 45%. The Minister of Secondary Education, Medegan Fagla, urged candidates to remain calm and confident on the eve of the tests, according to Banouto. The baccalaureate serves as the first university diploma in Benin and is a prerequisite for access to higher education.