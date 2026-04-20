Seven-year term 2026-2033: GERDDES Africa invites Wadagni to work for the welfare of all

The Group for Studies and Research for Democracy and Economic and Social Development in Africa (GERDDES Afrique) extended its congratulations to Romuald Wadagni following his victory in the presidential election on April 12, 2026, in Benin.

In a public statement, the pan-African think tank hails the “brilliant victory” of the newly elected president and highlights the peaceful nature of the vote, which it regards as in line with democratic principles.

GERDDES Afrique notes that the election took place in a relatively calm climate, despite a political landscape deemed less lively than in previous elections.

The organization also noted the notable voter turnout, seen as a sign of citizen engagement in the democratic process, as well as the role played by institutional actors to guarantee the holding of the vote.

Congratulating Romuald Wadagni, GERDDES Afrique expresses the wish that his term be marked by national cohesion, the consolidation of institutions, and social progress. The statement also calls for strengthening dialogue among the various components of Benin’s society, in order to underpin inclusive and sustainable governance for the well-being of all Benin’s daughters and sons.