Benin: a new CEO appointed at the head of the LNB after the resignation of Gaston Zossou.

The National Lottery of Benin (LNB) has a new direction. Marius Adanzounon has been appointed as General Manager, replacing Gaston Zossou, who has left his position.

The National Lottery of Benin (LNB) has a new General Manager. Marius Adanzounon has been appointed to lead the institution, taking over from Gaston Zossou, who resigned from his role.

This appointment comes after the departure of the former General Manager, who led the organization for 10 years. The LNB is a state-owned company responsible for managing lottery and gaming activities in Benin, with its performance contributing to the financing of various public interest initiatives.

With this appointment, Marius Adanzounon takes the helm of a strategic structure in the national economic landscape. The institution plays a significant role in mobilizing resources to support certain public projects.

For now, the new General Manager’s directions have not yet been made public.