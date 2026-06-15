World Cup 2026: “We are not afraid of anyone,” Panama warns Ghana.

Just a few days before their debut in the 2026 World Cup against Ghana, Panama is feeling confident. Their forward Ismaël Díaz states that his team is ready to compete with the top nations and shake up the hierarchy in Group L.

With 72 hours to go before their kickoff in the 2026 World Cup, Panama is showing a strong sense of confidence. Forward Ismaël Díaz has been particularly ambitious ahead of the match against Ghana, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Group L in Toronto. Training in New Tecumseth, Ontario, the Panamanian international emphasized his team’s progress, now convinced they can compete with the great nations of world football. “We have shown that we can compete with any team,” Díaz said at a press conference as preparations intensify.

At 29 years old, the forward is set to participate in his second World Cup, having previously experienced one in Russia in 2018. This trajectory allows him to approach the competition with greater maturity. “Throughout a player’s career, you learn a lot, in both good and bad moments. I’ve learned from all of it and I now try to bring my experience both on and off the field,” he explained.

Panama is following a methodical preparation, alternating tactical work, video sessions, and recovery exercises, with a clear objective: to make a successful entry into the competition against a Ghana team also determined to start their tournament on a high note. Confident, Díaz displays unwavering determination: “We fear no one. We want to face any opponent,” he declared. This offensive stance illustrates the ambitions of a Panama eager to disrupt the hierarchy in Group L, with hopes of achieving a historic run in this expanded World Cup.





