PSG European Champion: celebrations turned violent with 780 arrests

The celebrations of PSG’s second European title were marked by violent disturbances in France, with 780 arrests and 219 injuries reported after the final win against Arsenal. In Paris and across the provinces, law enforcement faced multiple incidents, while authorities had anticipated the presence of violent groups amid the festivities.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced on Sunday, May 31, that 780 people had been arrested in France during the celebrations following PSG’s victory in the Champions League final against Arsenal the previous day in Budapest, an increase of 32% compared to the 592 arrests recorded after Paris’s first title in 2025. Fifty-seven police and gendarmerie officers were injured, and 219 civilians were reported injured, including eight seriously, according to the minister cited by AFP. Nuñez described the disturbances as “absolutely unacceptable.”

During a first press point at 1:30 a.m., the minister reported 416 arrests nationwide, including 283 in the Paris metropolitan area, and highlighted a police officer seriously injured in Agen. The definitive tally released later in the morning brought these figures to their final level.

In Paris, around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Élysées on Saturday night. Incidents were localized at several points in the capital: mortar fireworks and projectiles were thrown at the police at the Étienne-Marcel metro station in the 2nd arrondissement; bicycles were burned at the Porte de Saint-Cloud; and a vehicle was set on fire at the Trocadéro. A car crashed into the terrace of a restaurant in the 10th arrondissement after its occupants shot fireworks at the police, injuring two people. The police prefecture reported that groups had vandalized shops in various locations.

Incidents Anticipated by Law Enforcement

The authorities had anticipated the disturbances. According to BFMTV, law enforcement expected several hundred rioters before the final. PSG president Nasser al-Khelaïfi had, from Budapest, urged supporters to remain calm right after the match: “Supporters, be gentle, don’t cause problems, we’re coming tomorrow to celebrate with you.” The club had issued a statement calling to “experience this historic moment with pride, responsibility, and respect.” On May 31, a welcome parade for the players was scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Champ-de-Mars.

Nuñez stated that the “festive events” had been “marred by a number of disturbances, which corresponds to the situation we anticipated and therefore prepared for.” He also announced that all individuals arrested would face legal action.

A Heavier Toll than in 2025

In 2025, after PSG’s first Champions League victory, 592 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris. The toll for 2026 — 780 arrests, 57 law enforcement officers injured, and 219 civilians injured, including 8 seriously — is therefore significantly heavier across all available indicators.

The geography of the incidents extends beyond Paris: aside from the Champs-Élysées and several arrondissements of the capital, disturbances have been reported in the provinces, including Agen where a police officer was seriously injured. The detailed breakdown by city was not fully available at the time of publication.