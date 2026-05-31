This subtle gesture from Kylian Mbappé after PSG’s second victory in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé, forward for Real Madrid, reacted on Sunday evening to Paris Saint-Germain’s second consecutive title in the Champions League by posting three red heart emojis under a photo that Achraf Hakimi, his former teammate and Moroccan defender for PSG, shared on his Instagram account with the trophy. Mbappé did not post a message on his own accounts after the final.

Kylian Mbappé has not publicly commented on Paris Saint-Germain’s new European title on his own social media. However, the forward for Real Madrid made a notable gesture under Achraf Hakimi’s post, his former teammate in Paris, by leaving three red heart emojis following PSG’s victory in the Champions League.

The French forward left PSG in June 2024 to join Real Madrid, achieving his career goal of playing for the Spanish club. He has never won the Champions League, neither in Paris — the 2020 final against Bayern Munich (0-1) remains his only one so far — nor in Madrid. He finished as the top scorer of the current edition of the competition despite Real’s elimination in the Round of 16.

Mbappé is also preparing for the 2026 World Cup with the French national team. Les Bleus will face Senegal on June 16 in the opening match of Group I, followed by Iraq on the 22nd and Norway with Erling Haaland on the 26th.