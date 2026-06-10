Mr P (Peter Okoye): “Celebrities cannot save Nigeria on their own.”

Addressing the role of public figures in light of the difficulties Nigeria is facing, Nigerian singer Mr P called for a collective mobilization. The former member of the duo P-Square believes that change cannot rely solely on celebrities.

Peter Okoye, better known by his stage name Mr P, responded to the increasing expectations placed on Nigerian celebrities to denounce bad governance, insecurity, and the degradation of living conditions in the country. Recently invited to Wazobia FM in Lagos, the artist stated that the responsibility for change should not rest exclusively on the shoulders of entertainment figures.

The former member of the now-separated group P-Square acknowledged that he has sometimes distanced himself from public debates related to Nigeria’s situation. However, he emphasized that every citizen has a role to play in improving the country. “I regret saying I would no longer care about Nigeria’s problems. Some people benefit from protections or advice from security services, but that’s not the case for everyone,” he explained.

For the singer, the challenges the country faces require a collective response. He believes that the recurring calls for celebrities to single-handedly lead the protest are misguided. “Celebrities cannot, on their own, save Nigeria. Those who expect them to solve all the country’s problems should reconsider their approach,” he stated.

Mr P also expressed his disappointment with the authorities while urging Nigerians to stay united to achieve the changes they desire. “This government has disappointed many people. But if we act together, we can move things in the right direction,” he concluded.



