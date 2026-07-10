“I was at my lowest,” Tekno talks about his battle with a vocal cord disease.

The Nigerian artist Tekno opened up about the tough period that marked his career, after suffering from severe vocal cord injuries related to acid reflux. The singer explains that he was misunderstood by those around him, who wrongly considered him “lazy.”

The star of Nigerian music, Tekno, reflected on one of the most challenging times in his career. The artist spoke about the stigma he faced while suffering from serious vocal cord injuries caused by acid reflux, an illness that forced him to step away from the stage for several years. At the peak of his popularity between 2018 and 2021, Tekno’s rise was abruptly halted by these health issues. Unable to sing normally, he had to take a long break, disrupting the flow of his career.

Recently invited on the show Cool FM Lagos, the Nigerian singer recounted his difficult journey and the psychological consequences of this ordeal. He explained that at the height of his illness, he lost all joy in making music. “Even after my recovery, I hated music. I didn’t want to listen to it for a long time. I forced myself to make it only because I had a contract with Universal,” he confided.

Tekno also revealed that he chose to hide his illness, even from some members of his circle and professional team. This decision fueled misunderstandings around his absence and artistic slowdown. “Even my close ones said: ‘He’s just lazy. He doesn’t want to perform on stage…’ I was at my lowest,” he testified.

The singer explained that this situation led some people to question his commitment to music, while he was actually going through a period of great physical and mental fragility. Over time, Tekno claims to have regained balance, notably through reading inspiring books that helped him emotionally rebuild and gradually reconnect with his passion for music.