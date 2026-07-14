“Savoir quand arrêter,” Davido shares his greatest fear

Davido shared a rare insight about life after his music career, explaining that his biggest fear is not knowing when to end his musical journey. The Nigerian star also used Cristiano Ronaldo as an example to illustrate the difficulty of staying at the top despite an exceptional career.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, revealed what he considers to be his greatest fear. During a live broadcast on social media, the artist explained that he fears not knowing when to put an end to his music career. He also mentioned the struggle that many celebrities face in managing decline after experiencing the heights of fame.

Davido even believes that if he had the opportunity, he would create a therapy center for former stars dealing with the loss of their status. “If there’s one thing I could build, it would be a therapy center for people who have experienced success and fame. It’s crazy to go from the top of the world to being anonymous almost overnight,” he shared.

To illustrate his point, the singer drew a parallel with high-level sports, specifically mentioning his friend Cristiano Ronaldo. “Even in football, you can win the World Cup, the Champions League, and other trophies, and some still feel it’s not enough. Look at my friend Ronaldo: despite all he has accomplished, he was still ridiculed after being eliminated from the World Cup,” he emphasized.

The performer of Unavailable concluded by acknowledging that this perspective fuels his greatest worry. “This is my biggest fear. I’ve worked so hard to get here, and I wouldn’t want to ruin it all. I pray to God every day to show me the right time to turn the page,” Davido stated.