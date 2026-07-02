Burna Boy: his mother makes a public plea for him to start a family

On the occasion of Burna Boy’s 35th birthday, his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, took the opportunity to send him a big message during the celebration. In front of his loved ones, she urged the Nigerian star to think about marriage and fatherhood, reigniting discussions about the artist’s private life.

On the occasion of Burna Boy’s 35th birthday, celebrated on July 2nd with his loved ones, his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, sent him a message that was both affectionate and direct: she now wants to see him get married and start a family. The scene, captured in a video shared on Snapchat by Richie 7, a close friend of the artist, shows the singer’s mother intervening at the moment he lists his birthday wishes. “I wish for good health and prosperity,” declares Burna Boy. His mother then responds with a smile: “Add a good wife and children.”

This remark echoes the artist’s statements during a previous interview. The Nigerian singer explained that he was single and childless by choice, believing that his lifestyle did not allow him to fully invest in a family relationship. Burna Boy also stated that he did not wish to have children out of wedlock nor become a father without being truly present for them. According to him, the demands of his international career have, until now, been incompatible with the responsibilities of family life.





