Failed coup in Benin: Pascal Tigri may no longer be in Niger!

Wanted for several months in the attempted coup against the regime of former president Patrice Talon, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri is no longer believed to be in Niger. This was stated by French economist Olivier Vallée, who now hints at a possible presence of the Beninese military officer in another country of the Sahel States Alliance (AES).

Six months after the thwarted coup attempt in Benin, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri remains untraceable. However, according to recent statements from French economist Olivier Vallée, the former head of the National Guard’s Special Forces is no longer on Nigerien territory.

Speaking on RFI, the former technical advisor in Niger claimed that Pascal Tigri had left Niger after a brief stay there. “According to the latest information, he is no longer in Niger. He is likely in the AES, but not in Niger,” said Olivier Vallée.

Following the attempted overthrow of Patrice Talon’s regime on December 7, 2025, several sources had reported Pascal Tigri’s presence in neighboring Niger. However, this information was dismissed by Nigerien authorities. General Abdourahamane Tiani himself denied any involvement of his country in this matter or any support for the alleged perpetrators of the coup during an interview.

In his remarks, Olivier Vallée also stated that no evidence has been provided to show support from Niger for Pascal Tigri’s group. “I think there was no support for this operation to overthrow President Talon,” he insisted.

According to him, the presumed presence of Pascal Tigri in Niger would be more explained by the geographical proximity between the two countries than by any political or military protection. “The refuge of the coup plotter was influenced a bit more by geography than by any support that Niger would have offered him,” the French economist added.

While diplomatic relations between Cotonou and Niamey have been marked by several tensions in recent years, these statements come amid a gradual rapprochement between the two countries. Indeed, the presence of Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine at the investiture of the new president of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, on May 24, had already fueled speculation about a possible normalization of relations between Benin and Niger.

For Olivier Vallée, this official visit could indeed allow the two states to “turn the page” on several recent disputes. Meanwhile, Pascal Tigri remains actively sought by Beninese authorities. On March 2, 2026, the republican police issued an international wanted notice against him and several other military personnel involved in the case.

A reward of 20 million CFA francs has even been promised to anyone providing information that could lead to their arrest. Furthermore, it has been stated that “the reward will be increased if the person leads to the capture of the fugitive.”