In Benin, Romuald Wadagni wants to reduce the development gaps between the municipalities.

For his first Council of Ministers of the 2026-2033 seven-year term, Romuald Wadagni expressed his desire to correct the development imbalances between the municipalities. The Beninese president wants to make territorial equity one of the main pillars of his government action.

The tone is set for the new seven-year term! Meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, for the inaugural Council of Ministers, the government became aware of the major priorities set by the head of state for the coming years.

Among them is the reduction of development inequalities between the municipalities of Benin. The President of the Republic believes that several localities continue to face significant delays in infrastructure and access to essential services.

The official report indicates that one of the priorities of the seven-year term will be “the eradication of extreme poverty and a significant reduction in poverty.” To achieve this goal, Romuald Wadagni intends to focus on “a more significant regionalization of development so that, ultimately, the gaps between the municipalities are substantially reduced.”

The ambition of the head of state is to enable all municipalities to benefit more from public investments and development programs, in order to gradually reduce the observed gaps between territories. Through this approach, the new government aims to promote more balanced development, with particular attention given to the least advantaged areas.

By setting this course from the first Council of Ministers, Romuald Wadagni places the issue of territorial equity among the major challenges of his mandate.