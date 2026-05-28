Benin: the Council of Ministers will now meet once a month.

The Beninese government is changing the schedule of its weekly meetings. Meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Council of Ministers decided that its ordinary sessions will now be held on the first Wednesday of each month.

The government of President Romuald Wadagni has decided to modify the frequency of the Council of Ministers’ meetings. According to a decision made during the Council of Ministers meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the government’s ordinary meetings will now take place on the first Wednesday of each month.

This reform marks a significant change in the functioning of the Beninese executive. Under previous governments, the Council of Ministers generally met every Wednesday at the Marina Palace.

With this new organization, the government clearly intends to adopt a new mode of administrative and political functioning. For now, the authorities have not yet provided further details on the motivations behind this decision or on the potential mechanisms that will be put in place for monitoring government files between two sessions of the Council of Ministers.

This decision is among the first measures taken during the very first Council of Ministers of President Romuald Wadagni since his inauguration at the head of Benin.